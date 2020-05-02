STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Interim orders, remands extended

Extension till June 1; decision based on reports of increase in number of cases in some districts

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Citing increase in COVID-19 cases in some districts, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has suo motu extended all interim orders and remands made by the court till June 1, 2020.

A division bench of Justices P N Prakash and T Krishnavalli noted that in view of the lockdown that commenced on March 24, an order had been passed by the court on March 27 extending all interim orders and remands till April 30, presuming that the pandemic would be brought under control by then.

However, citing the State government's recent decision of imposing total lockdown in five cities for four days, and based on the reports that show increase in number of COVID-19 cases in some districts, the judges extended the March 27 order till June 1.

However, the bench added that judges and magistrates of subordinate courts, if necessary, can remand prisoners through video-conference or other modes or by even visiting the prison. They clarified that an order issued by a single judge of the court deprecating such visits is not applicable to the current situation.

Disposal of seized alcohol

The order also said that the State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan has pointed out a recent incident wherein four persons stole a huge consignment of seized alcohol from the property room of a magistrate court in Vedasandur and were arrested later.

To avoid such thefts, Natarajan prayed the court to issue appropriate orders to all courts to dispose of the seized alcohol. Taking note of the same, the judges directed that it shall be open to all the criminal courts in Tamil Nadu to take immediate steps for the disposal of siezed alcohol after preparing an inventory and taking photographs or videos of the same for evidence during trial.

