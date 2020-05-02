STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai civic body distributes tricolor transit passes to more than 3 lakh local residents

While those with yellow pass are allowed to go out on Mondays and Thursdays, pink pass is for Tuesdays and Fridays and the blue pass is for Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Published: 02nd May 2020 08:15 PM

The tricolored passes with details of movement during the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai Corporation has started issuing the tricolour transit passes to the local residents using which one person per home could go out twice a week to purchase the essential commodities. 

According to Corporation Commissioner S Visakan, one person per home who is aged between 18 and 60 is only eligible to use the pass. Of the 100 wards in the city, around 20 wards come under containment zones. "Excluding the residents of containment zones, the passes will be issued to more than three lakh residents of the 80 non-containment zones. The tricolor passes will be distributed alternatively to the alternative houses in the street. This will prevent 30 percent of the population in a street from coming out on a day," he said.

He further added that each ward has been divided into three parts and each part have been assigned to a team preceded by a Sanitary Inspector, Bill Collector and an Assistant Engineer of the respective ward. The team will distribute the passes at the door step of the residents.

"Expecting to complete the distribution of passes in a day, usage of passes is likely to be enforced from Monday. It is mandatory for the residents to carry the pass when they go out. Further, it is valid only between 6 am and 1 pm," he added.

The passes also instruct the residents to use face masks and abide by social distancing norms.

