8 injured in flash fire at Neyveli thermal power station, two suffer 70 per cent burns

In a similar incident last year at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) premises, one person died and four were injured.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

A thermal power station at Neyveli

A thermal power station at Neyveli (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Eight persons were injured after a flash fire at a boiler in unit six of the second thermal power station of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) on Thursday evening.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official with NLCIL said, "The flash fire occurred at 5 pm on Thursday at unit 6 operating at the capacity of 210 MW. The total capacity of the thermal station which has seven units is 1470 MW.”

“All the eight patients, two employees and six contract workers, have been taken to Kauvery Hospital in Tiruchy. Of the eight, two have suffered 70 percent burns, while the rest have 30-50 percent burns. NLCIL will bear the expenses of the treatment,” added the official.

The eight persons were identified as Pavadai, Sharfuddin, Anburaj, Shanmugam, Balamurgan, Jayshankar, Manikandan, Ranjitha Kumar, all belonging to villages nearby.

In a similar incident last year at the NLCIL premises, one person died and four were injured.

Comments

