STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

30 hours of flying: Air ambulance brings back cancer patient from Johannesburg

Yasam has terminal cancer of his intestines. He underwent an operation there and needed to be repatriated for further treatment.

Published: 12th May 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Air ambulance

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In one of the longest medical airlift operation in the country, 47-year-old Vijay Yasam, a Bank of Baroda employee from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, was transported to Chennai from Johannesburg in South Africa.

The four-day round-trip mission carried out by ICATT Learjet Air Ambulance posed a huge logistical challenge of flying over the Arabian sea and Indian Ocean, crossing seven countries, four time zones and 30 hours of flying, said Fahim Husain, marketing head, ICATT Health Solution. Yasam has terminal cancer of his intestines. He underwent an operation there and needed to be repatriated for further treatment.

Unable to get back, Yasam’s health was deteriorating and officials from Bank of Baroda, South Africa branch sought help from ICATT Air Ambulance. This sort of operation was never attempted and founder directors of ICATT, Dr Rahul Singh Sardar and Dr Shalini Nalwad, both intensive care and aero-medical specialists with past experience of operating in war zones were requested to bring Yasam home.

A special team was selected and flew out on May 8. The challenge was they needed a place for night halt on both directions. All Island countries including Seychelles and Madagascar initially refused, but later Mauritius relented. They landed in Johannesburg on May 9 and left on May 10 and reached Chennai around on Monday, said Faheem.

171 return from Kuwait

Meanwhile, over  170 Indians were brought back in a special Air India flight from Kuwait as part of Vande Bharat Mission. This comes after the first two flights carrying passengers from UAE landed on Sunday post-midnight. All passengers were facilitated for smooth Customs clearance. According to official sources, the passengers have been classified and rooms were allotted to them. A total of 10 flights carrying Indians will land in Chennai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp