TANGEDCO told not to act coercively

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has instructed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to not take any coercive action against industries for collecting demand charges during lockdown period till, May 26.

Justice CV Karthikeyan gave the instruction on a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association from Dindigul. The association alleged that despite an order passed by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) on May 4, 2020, telling TANGEDCO to collect only 20 per cent of the sanctioned demand charges for lockdown period, the officials were issuing bills demanding 90 per cent of the demand charge. The judge adjourned the case to May 26.