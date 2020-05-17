STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN reports 477 new cases amid sharp dip in testing

While 332 of the 477 cases were reported in Chennai, 93 were of people who returned from other States and countries, including Bangladesh.

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though fresh COVID-19 cases continue to be reported at high rates — including 477 on Saturday — and testing labs in the State have increased to 61, the number of individuals tested each day has fallen sharply from 10,883 on Friday to 8,270 Saturday.

While 332 of the 477 cases were reported in Chennai, 93 were of people who returned from other States and countries, including Bangladesh. TN’s tally is now 10,585. Three more deaths were reported, all with co-morbid conditions, taking the toll to 74. “The biggest challenge would be screening those returning to the State from outside,” said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in a video briefing.

On the bright side, 939 people were discharged in a single day, taking the total number of people who have recovered to 3,538. “We are strongly limiting the spread, but flattening the curve will be a challenge,” he said, commending Erode and Tirupur, Coimbatore for successfully containing the virus. Meanwhile, in Chennai the number of containment zones has risen to 701, with 119 in Tiru Vi Ka Nagar and 116 in Royapuram.

