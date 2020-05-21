616 domestic violence cases during lockdown, TN tells HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that a total of 616 complaints of domestic abuses was received across the state from March 25 till May 14 through the helpline that was provided. The state also said that all district officials were ordered to take immediate action on each of the complaints. The court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Sudha Ramalingam seeking to address the domestic violence issues of poor and needy women across the state.

A special division bench of M Sathyanarayan and Anitha Sumanth recorded the additional status report submitted by the state on the actions taken in addressing the domestic violence cases. The state submitted that helpline numbers and special cell for women have been created across the state with numbers published across various mediums. The district social welfare offices located across the state are monitoring each of the calls related to domestic violence through the protection officers, submitted the state. The court recording the submissions made by the state on the plea adjourned the hearing to June 5.