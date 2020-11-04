STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two arrested after kangaroo court threatens to ostracise newly-wed couple in Tamil Nadu

The Vaniyambadi DSP warned against holding kangaroo courts. "People doing such an illegal act will face stringent action," he said on Wednesday.

Published: 04th November 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

The incident occurred in Kilpallipattu village in Vaniyambadi in Tirupathur district (Representational Image)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: A Tamil Nadu couple who married against the will of the girl’s family was slapped with a fine by a kangaroo court and threatened with ostracism if the groom failed to pay the amount before the deadline, sources said.

The incident occurred in Kilpallipattu village in Vaniyambadi in Tirupathur district.

M Jeevanantham, 23, of Kilpallipattu, was in love with N Bhavani, a resident of Kollakuppam, after they met at a computer centre in Vaniyambadi. When the girl’s parents came to know of the affair, they decided to marry her off to another person.

In the meantime, both Jeevanantham and Bhavani eloped and got married on 17 October at a Christian prayer centre at Devamangalam before leaving for Chennai.

Sources said they returned to their village on 27 October. When their secret marriage was brought to the notice of the local village headmen, three elders -- R Selvaraj, G Kamalanathan and Shanmugam -- arranged the kangaroo court and slapped a fine of Rs. 40,000 on the groom on 28 October, saying that he brought disrepute to the girl’s family as they had arranged her marriage with another person.

He had borrowed Rs 20,000 to pay part of the fine but was set a deadline for paying the remaining amount. The kangaroo court also threatened to ostracise the couple if he failed to pay the remaining amount before the deadline.

Fearing social ostracism, he approached Tirupathur SP P Vijayakumar on Tuesday seeking action against the village headmen.

Subsequently, Vaniyambadi DSP Palaniselvam and Vaniyambadi Taluk Inspector K Mangaiyarkarasi held inquiries.

A case under sections 384 (extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the village headmen and two of them -- R Selvaraj, 70, and G Kamalanathan, 65 -- were held.

Both were produced before the judicial magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody at the Vaniyambadi sub-jail.

The DSP warned against holding kangaroo courts. “There is no question of holding kangaroo courts. Since they have done it, we have taken action against them. People doing such an illegal act will face stringent action,” he said on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupathur Tamil Nadu Kangaroo court
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp