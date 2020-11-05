Chola period inscription found in Tirupathur describes war, charity

R Sivakumar By

TIRUPATHUR: A Chola period inscription was discovered in a far off village in Tirupathur has thrown light on wars fought by a Chola King and charity done by a local village head for priests 1,000 years ago.

A team of archaeological enthusiasts led by A Prabu, professor of Tamil, Sacred Heart College, Tirupathur, and retired professor of ancient history and archaeology of R Sekar deciphered the inscription with the help of epigraphist S Rajagopalan.

The team had stumbled upon hero stones and the stone inscriptions three years ago at Chandrapuram village but the landowner did not allow them to take the stone. However, recently they got access to the stone, of which a part was broken, and took stumpage of the inscription before deciphering the contents.

It belonged to the Chola King Virarajendra Chola whose period dates back to 1063-1070 CE.

The inscription is a eulogy on the King and describes certain wars he and his captain had fought.

“The inscription describes the war Virrajendra Chola had fought with Chalukya King Agavamallan at Kudal Sangamam to conquer him. The defeat of Vikalan and Chinkanan has also been deciphered through the inscription,” Prabu said.

He added, “Capturing of Vengainadu by the Chola King also finds a mention in the inscription.”

The encomium on the King also sheds light on charity and the donation of land for water bodies.

300 kuzhi (roughly 43,000 sq. ft.) land was donated to a water body in the village.

Sekar said, “The Chola kings had showed keen interest in maintaining water bodies. During their period land was donated to water bodies. This stone inscription shows the donation of 300 kuzhi land for a lake in the village.”

The philanthropist is mentioned as Dukkaian Pallikondan.

Chandrapuram, still known by its older name, fell under the Thagadur region of the current Dharmapuri district, during the Chola period, he noted.

The stone inscription with four feet width and 5 feet height has 21 lines engraved. It is considered important documentation.