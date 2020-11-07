Rs 2,900-crore Kundah hydroelectric project will be ready by 2023-24: EPS

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUPUR: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday maintained that the State’s Covid-19 infection rate is low compared to other States and credited the government for putting in place measures for effectively containing the spread.

The State is reporting less than 2,500 fresh cases every day, even as 70,000 samples undergo RT-PCR tests daily, he told reporters during his visit to The Nilgiris. Palaniswami was in the district to inaugurate a slew of developmental projects and review the Covid control measures.

He inaugurated 67 projects, valuing Rs 189.35 crore, and commenced the operation of 123 completed projects, implemented at a cost of Rs 131.57 crore. To a question on extending the ambit of 7.5 per cent quota in medical admissions to students of aided schools, he reiterated that students of government schools are the only beneficiaries.

Tea testing facility

After giving a hearing to representatives from the tea industry, he said that the government would take necessary measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of urea to tea plantations. Besides, the industry was also assured that a government facility to test tea samples would be established in the district to help farmers who are presently heavily reliant on private facilities.

On the status of Rs 2,900-crore Kundah hydroelectric project (4X125 megawatt) in the district, he said that nearly 25 per cent of the works are complete and the project would be ready for inauguration during the 2023-24 financial year. He informed that the construction work of the medical college hospital in the Nilgiris is going on at a fast pace.

Referring to the poor condition of roads in the district, Palaniwami said, “I have noticed mist throughout my journey. It makes it quite difficult for ambulances to reach their destinations on time. In the first phase, an air ambulance shall be launched to attend emergency cases.”

Plea to withdraw project

During his journey to Ooty, Mettupalayam Kudineer Padhugaapu Kuzhu members petitioned Palaniswami urging him to withdraw the Pilloor-III drinking water project and Tirupur’s fourth water scheme as they posed a threat to the flow of water in Bhavani River. The association claimed that at least 106 MLD is drawn from River Bhavani every day for the drinking water needs of Tirupur and Coimbatore districts.

“Around 295 MLD and 196 MLD shall be drawn for the Pilloor-III project and the fourth water scheme respectively if the projects are implemented, thereby reducing the flow of water in the river,” the association claimed in the petition. Palaniswami upon receiving the petition and assured to look into the issues.

In Tirupur, Palaniswami appealed to farmers to extend cooperation for power projects. Referring to a section of farmers opposing two high-tension power projects being implemented in the district, he said, “There is no alternative for the high-tension power projects. We can access power in other States only through such projects. While farmers there are okay with it, why should we oppose it? Our farmers must realise that this is done for the welfare of the people.”

‘TN third best State helping MSME growth’

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is the third best in contributimg to growth of MSMEs, ural, Cottage and Small Industries Minister P Benjamin said. He was speaking at a virtual conference organised by PayPal India and CII. The conference focussed on global opportunities for Indian MSME’s to tap into the global consumer value chain and on increasing export of goods and services. Vishu Mahajan, additional commissioner and managing director, MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau, was present.