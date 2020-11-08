STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CEOs asked to update student details on portal

CEOs have directed schools to furnish information on the EMIS portal. The updated details will be subsequently verified by the Education Department.

Published: 08th November 2020 03:49 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has asked all district Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to update the online Education Management Information System (EMIS) with new enrollment details and also update details of existing students in government, aided and unaided schools. In accordance with the directive, the 

In a recent circular, the department had asked the CEOs to ensure linking of students’ Aadhaar with the EMIS at the earliest to prevent any chances of double entry or duplication of student details. Information on teaching and non-teaching staff should also be updated. Further, private schools have been asked to update details of students enrolled under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. 

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

