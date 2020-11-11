STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC slams ex-judge for derogatory videos

The Madras High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on former High Court judge CS Karnan for making adverse remarks against Supreme Court judges and judicial staff.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:30 AM

Justice C S Karnan (Photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on former High Court judge CS Karnan for making adverse remarks against Supreme Court judges and judicial staff. The court ordered the State to respond on a plea moved by the Bar Council of India seeking interim relief to block the derogatory videos uploaded online by the former judge.

A two-member Bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha passed the directions after hearing submissions made by senior advocate S Prabakaran for the Bar Council. According to the petitioner, Justice Karnan made adverse remarks about women judicial staff in 12 videos that are available on social media, which amounts to cognisable offences under the law for prevention of sexual harassment of women at workplace and have to be taken down.

The Bench, granting the interim relief, observed, “It is unfortunate to note that Justice CS Karnan, who had held an important Constitutional post, has gone down to such a level and repeatedly been making obscene, vituperative and unparliamentary attacks against Judges of Supreme Court, High Court and their families.” The Bench noted that no action has been initiated against the former judge for recently barging into the residence of a former Supreme Court judge. “His tirade is going on unabated against female staffers and women lawyers, including a designated senior advocate.”

HC censures State over continuing presence of bull guards in vehicles
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday censured the State that vehicles of government officials, including VVIPs, are fitted with bull guards which is illegal as per the Motor Vehicle Act. Several violations, including stickers on the windshield, rear view mirrors in auto-rickshaws and number plate violations, have not been acted upon, the court observed, saying that violators would face the consequences.

A two-member Bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha passed directions on a plea moved by L D Lenin Paul, a resident of Kilpauk. According to petitioner’s counsel Ajay Francis Inigo Loyola, “Such bull guards were removed from vehicles of High Court judges following a circular issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport dated December 7, 2017, as such guards obstruct functioning of airbag sensors.” The counsel also argued that such guards pose serious threat to occupants of the vehicle. Besides, modern vehicles are equipped with safety features and there is no use for such bull guards in the front of the vehicle.

