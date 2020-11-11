Vetrivel Yatra row: BJP alleges tacit understanding between ally AIADMK and rival DMK

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Upping its tone against its ally AIADMK over the Vetrivel Yatra row, the BJP on Wednesday posed this question: "Is there a tacit understanding between the AIADMK and DMK over staging agitations?"

The otherwise calm KT Raghavan, State general secretary went hammer and tongs against the AIADMK headed state government at a press meet here.

He said the government has been acting in a partial manner in taking action against those who stage demonstrations for different reasons.

“The DMK and Congress parties are being allowed to carry on their agitations while failing to extend the same rights to the BJP. The cadre of the DMK and Congress were not taken into custody ahead of their agitations whereas the BJP functionaries are being taken into preventive custody. The motive behind the AIADMK government's such action is suspicious," he added.

Referring to the argument that politics and religion should not be mixed, Raghavan said, "Even the Chief Minister and all Ministers are making political comments at government functions. Is that attitude correct?"

Stating that he did not know why the AIADMK government was trying to stall the Vel Yatra, Raghavan said, "I wish to convey this. The valedictory of this Vel Yatra will take place at Tiruchendur in a big way on December 6 wherein BJP's national president JP Nadda will take part in it. The second phase of the Vel Yatra will start from November 16."

On Tuesday, speaking at Krishnagiri, Raghavan said if cases are to be filed for gathering crowds, such cases should be filed first against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

