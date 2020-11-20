Star Alliance gets corporate innovation award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Star Alliance, the world’s largest global airline alliance, is the recipient of the accelerator’s annual Corporate Innovation Award.

The award recognises exemplary corporate partners in the Plug and Play ecosystem that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to engaging tech start-ups and have achieved outstanding results in driving digital innovation.

More than 400 global corporate partners are engaged with Plug and Play, the global innovation platform based in Silicon Valley. “We’ve been working with Star Alliance and some of their member carriers since 2017 and they are by far the most innovative and digitally minded airline alliance,” said Saeed Amidi, founder and chief executive officer of Plug and Play. “The number of start-up engagements Star Alliance has been able to secure puts them on top of our travel and hospitality ecosystem,” a release stated.