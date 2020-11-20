STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Star Alliance gets corporate innovation award

Star Alliance, the world’s largest global airline alliance, is the recipient of the accelerator’s annual Corporate Innovation Award. 

Published: 20th November 2020 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

flight, coronavirus, air india

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Star Alliance, the world’s largest global airline alliance, is the recipient of the accelerator’s annual Corporate Innovation Award. 

The award recognises exemplary corporate partners in the Plug and Play ecosystem that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to engaging tech start-ups and have achieved outstanding results in driving digital innovation.

More than 400 global corporate partners are engaged with Plug and Play, the global innovation platform based in Silicon Valley. “We’ve been working with Star Alliance and some of their member carriers since 2017 and they are by far the most innovative and digitally minded airline alliance,” said Saeed Amidi, founder and  chief executive officer of Plug and Play. “The number of start-up engagements Star Alliance has been able to secure puts them on top of our travel and hospitality ecosystem,” a release stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Star Alliance
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp