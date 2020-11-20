STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tube light pieces in food: Safety officials inspect Hotel Junior Kuppanna

The guests alleged that broken tube light pieces were found in the food. Some of the guests felt uneasy and complained of stomach pain after having the food.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Food Safety officials on Thursday inspected Hotel Junior Kuppanna, a day after tube light pieces were found in the food served by the hotel at a family function.

The restaurant, located at Vallalar in Sathuvachari, prepared the food for the family function of one Vasu on November 18 (Wednesday). According to police sources, The guests alleged that broken tube light pieces were found in the food. Some of the guests felt uneasy and complained of stomach pain after having the food, and they were sent to hospitals for treatment. The family lodged a complaint with Sathuvachari police.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Food Safety officials inspected the hotel. “An improvement notice will be served to the hotel. Action will be taken if they fail to fix the shortcomings,” SP Suresh, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department told Express.

This apart, Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) officials too inspected the hotel and found 100 kg of banned plastic items. A VCMC official said, “A penalty of Rs 10,000 was slapped on the hotel.”

