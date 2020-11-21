STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah's Chennai visit: OPS, state ministers reach airport to receive Union Home Minister

Chennai, meanwhile, has turned into a fortress with the city police beefing up the security.

Published: 21st November 2020 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Party workers gather outside Chennai airport to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Party workers gather outside Chennai airport to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The euphoria in the air around the Meenambakkam International Airport was high on Saturday afternoon ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hundreds of party cadre from both the AIADMK and BJP flanked the roads leading to airport with the party flag. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami reached the airport to receive the Home Minister who has reached the airport. 

The State government has decorated the airport route with flowers, greenery and other fancy decorations.

The party cadre brought in Parai beats and other classical musical equipment outside the airport.  Corporation sources said that the bus route leading to the airport was cleaned lat night. 

Chennai, meanwhile, has turned into a fortress with the city police beefing up the security. Over 3,000 police personnel and special teams of Central security agencies, including the Central Reserve Police Force, and Special Task Force commandos, have landed in the city.

The GST Road has been fully cordoned off and the bomb squad is monitoring it round the clock. Sources say that a three-layer security has been given to the minister.

He is also likely to rest at the Leela Palace hotel from 2 to 4 pm. It is said that several high level  political dialogues would take place at the hotel.

At 4.30 pm, the minister would reach Kalaivanar Arangam to launch several projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah AIADMK Tamil Nadu polls TN BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp