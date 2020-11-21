Amit Shah's Chennai visit: OPS, state ministers reach airport to receive Union Home Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The euphoria in the air around the Meenambakkam International Airport was high on Saturday afternoon ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hundreds of party cadre from both the AIADMK and BJP flanked the roads leading to airport with the party flag.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami reached the airport to receive the Home Minister who has reached the airport.

The State government has decorated the airport route with flowers, greenery and other fancy decorations.

The party cadre brought in Parai beats and other classical musical equipment outside the airport. Corporation sources said that the bus route leading to the airport was cleaned lat night.

Chennai, meanwhile, has turned into a fortress with the city police beefing up the security. Over 3,000 police personnel and special teams of Central security agencies, including the Central Reserve Police Force, and Special Task Force commandos, have landed in the city.

The GST Road has been fully cordoned off and the bomb squad is monitoring it round the clock. Sources say that a three-layer security has been given to the minister.

He is also likely to rest at the Leela Palace hotel from 2 to 4 pm. It is said that several high level political dialogues would take place at the hotel.

At 4.30 pm, the minister would reach Kalaivanar Arangam to launch several projects.