AIADMK and BJP will fight TN Assembly polls together

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The alliance between BJP and AIADMK will continue for the upcoming Assembly elections, in which the battle will be between ‘dynasty’ and ‘development’. This was the message conveyed during Union Home Minister and BJP’s election strategist Amit Shah’s visit to the State, which was turned into a celebratory event by its ally, the AIADMK.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami got a high-octane start to his party’s election campaign, with the Home Minister terming TN the best-governed State in the country. Shah was accorded a grand welcome at the airport. Overwhelmed by the crowd that had gathered by the roadside on his way from the airport to hotel, Shah stepped out of his motorcade to interact with the public.

Shortly afterwards, he declared open the Kannankottai-Thervoy Kandigai reservoir and laid the foundation for infrastructure projects worth Rs 67,378 crore at an event held in Kalaivanar Arangam. Speaking here, Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said their party’s alliance with the BJP would continue for next elections. Amit Shah assured the Centre’s support for all the development schemes and welfare measures being implemented by the Palaniswami government.

Shah also lauded the Tamil Nadu government’s Covid containment strategies and measures, which have brought down the case numbers by a substantial measure in the recent past. The State’s recovery rate at 97 per cent, Shah pointed out, was highest in the country. The Union Minister also did not miss the opportunity to train his guns on the DMK, which will be contesting for power in TN after 10 years.

Shah waves at the crowd outside the Chennai airport | P JAWAHAR,

DEBADATTA MALLICK

“The DMK would face rout in the elections, as only ‘democratic forces’ will prevail,” Shah said, while reminding the public about the 2G scam. “What has the DMK and the Congress done for this country or Tamil Nadu when they were in power for 10 years? Show the details of what you did in 10 years and let us have a public debate. I am ready to give accounts (of what NDA did for TN),” he added.

Palaniswami thanked the Central government for restarting the economy, which went through a period of stagnation due to the pandemic and related restrictions, through multiple stimulus packages offered to various sectors. “In post- Covid economic recovery, I am happy to inform that Tamil Nadu stands second in the country in providing assistance under the Emergency Credi t Line Guarant e e Scheme,” the Chief Minister said.

“Public sector banks in the State have disbursed Rs 6,980 crore so far.” In its endeavour to make Tamil Nadu a major investment destination, the State got Shah to inaugurate a slew of projects such as Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail, an elevated highway along the Avinashi Road in Coimbatore, expansion of the Chennai Trade Centre, and a barrage across Cauvery. “Foundation has been laid for major infrastructure projects today,” pointed out Shah. The State also requested the Centre to approve its proposal to set up four industrial parks. After the event, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam held a 40-minute discussion with Shah at his hotel.

SHAH MEETS BJP PARTY FUNCTIONARIES

After the government function, Amit Shah on Saturday held a brainstorming session with the office bearers of his party’s State unit above the rank of district president. He also interacted with the core

committee of the State unit. The second meeting continued well-past midnight, where, according to sources, discussions were held on the party’s election strategy.