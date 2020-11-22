STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah holds late-night brainstorming session with senior party workers

After the government function, Amit Shah on Saturday held a brainstorming session with the office-bearers of his party’s State unit above the rank of district president.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches projects worth RS 67,378 crore in Chennai on Saturday. CM Palaniswami and Dy CM Panneerselvam are also seen;

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the government function, Amit Shah on Saturday held a brainstorming session with the office-bearers of his party’s State unit above the rank of district president. He also interacted with the core committee of the State unit. 

Though the meetings happened late in the evening -- much after EPS and OPS announced the continuance of the alliance -- Shah made no mention of the same in the meeting with the office-bearers. The sessions continued past midnight, said sources.   

“There was a mention about the possibility of a coalition government after the poll, but nothing was said about the alliance with AIADMK,” said a source. Shah then exhorted his party functionaries to work hard and emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu.  

Asked about BJP women’s wing national president Vanathi Sreenivasan’s confidence that there would be coalition government in TN in 2021,  the source said: “Politics is a game of numbers. It depends on how many seats we as well as our alliance parties win.  

So, such a possibility will be decided by the BJP high command after the election.” Though the AIADMK top brass held a 40-minute-long discussion with Amit Shah, they did not make any announcement about the decisions taken at the meeting.  

An AIADMK leader told TNIE that the BJP could be given a maximum of 20 to 30 seats in the Assembly elections because the AIADMK has to contest a comfortable number of seats to get a simple majority in the Assembly.

