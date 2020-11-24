Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu districts announce helpline numbers for emergency use

By Express News Service

It's official. The deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm - Nivar - over southwest Bay of Bengal.

The Tamil Nadu government has rolled out many precautionary measures which included suspension of bus services in 7 districts - Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu from 1 p.m., on Tuesday until further orders. The government has appealed to the people in these districts not to go out on November 24 and 25 as there are chances of fall of trees. The people should act as per the weather instructions given by the authorities through battery-operated radios.

If it takes the predicted path, Nivar will hit Delta districts hard. The IMD has sounded red alert in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Perambalur.

Here is the list of government helplines numbers you may contact in case of emergencies:

Ranipet district Taluk helplines

Toll-free number: 1077

Arakkonam: 04177 236360, 9445000507 Arcot: 04172-235568, 9445000505 Walajah: 04172-232519, 94445000506 Sholingur: 04172-290800, 9943766539 Nemili: 04177-247260, 8015137003 Kalavai: 9789641611, 9789641611

Ariyalur district Taluk helplines



Toll-free number: 1077

Ariyalur Tahsildar: 9445000613 Udayarpalayam Tahsildar: 9445000614 Sendurai Tahsildar: 9445000615

Karaikal district:

Toll-free number: 1077/ 1070

Landline Number: 04368 228801/ 04368227704 Karaikal Municipality: 04368222427 Kottucherry Commune Panchayat: 04368265451 Nedungadu Commune Panchayat: 04368261282 Thirunallar Commune Panchayat: 04368 236630 Neravy Commune Panchayat: 04368238584 TR Pattinam Commune Panchayat: 04368233479

Nagapattinam district:

Toll-free number: 1077

Landline: 04365 251992 WhatsApp: 8300681077 Nagapattinam Zonal Officer: 9445461742 Kilvelur Zonal Officer: 9444094308 Thirukkuvalai Zonal Officer: 7338721201 Vedaranyam Zonal Officer: 9445000461 Mayiladuthurai Zonal Officer: 9445029727/ 9442244360 Tharangambadi Zonal Officer: 7338801264/ 7305552424 Sirkazhi Zonal Officer: 9445000462 Kuthalam Zonal Officer: 9445477833

Cuddalore district:

Toll-free number: 1077

District Collectorate: 04142-220700/233933/221383/221113 RDO: 04142-231284 Sub-collector office, Chidambaram: 04144-222256/290037 Sub-collector office, Virudhachalam: 04143-260248 Chidambaram Tahsildar: 94450 00527 Kattumannarkoil Tahsildar: 94450 00528 Cuddalore Tahsildar: 94450 00529 Panruti Tahsildar: 94450 00530 Virudhachalam Tahsildar: 94450 00531 Tittakudi Tahsildar: 94450 00532

Villupuram district:

Toll-free number: 1077

District Collectorate: 04146- 222470/223265 RDO: 04146 -222100 Sub-collector office, Tindivanam: 04147-222100 Kallakurichi Tahsildar: 94450 00519 Sankarapuram Tahsildar: 94450 00520 Thirukkoilur Tahsildar: 94450 00521 Ulundurpettai Tahsildar: 94450 00522 Tindivanam Tahsildar: 94450 00523 Gingee Tahsildar: 94450 00524 Villupuram Tahsildar: 94450 00525 Vanur Tahsildar: 94450 00526

Perambalur district:

Toll-free number: 1077

District Collectorate: 1800 425 4556 Perambalur Tahsildar: 9445000610 Veppanthattai Tahsildar: 9445000611 Kunnam Tahsildar: 9445000612

Kancheepuram district

Disaster management control room: 1077, 044- 27237207 Whatsapp number: 9445071077

Thanjavur district:

WhatsApp number: 9345336838 Thanjavur Tashildar: 9445000630 Thiruvaiyaru Tashildar: 9445000631 Orathanadu Tashildar: 9445000632 Thiruvaidaimarudur Tashildar: 9445000634 Kumbakonam Tashildar: 9445000633 Papanasam Tashildar: 9445000635 Pattukottai Tashildar: 9445000636 Peravurani Tashildar: 9445000637 Budalur Tashildar: 9443447937

Tiruvarur district:

Thiruvarur Tashildar: 04366-222379 Nannilam Tashildar: 04366-230456 Kudavasal Tashildar: 04366-262056 Valangaiman Tashildar: 04374-264456 Mannargudi Tashildar: 04367-222291 Needamangalam Tashildar: 04367-260456 Thiruthuraipoondi Tashildar: 04369-222456

Nilgiris district:

Toll-free number: 1077

Ooty: 0423-2445577 Coonoor: 0423- 2206002 Gudalur: 04262-261295

Chennai district:

044 2538 450 044 2538 4540 1913 (24*7)

Tirupathur district: