Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu districts announce helpline numbers for emergency use

From Ranipet to Vellore, here is the list of government helplines numbers you may contact in case of emergencies.

Published: 24th November 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

An NDRF team getting ready to move out from the unit office in Arakkonam

By Express News Service

It's official. The deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm - Nivar - over southwest Bay of Bengal.

The Tamil Nadu government has rolled out many precautionary measures which included suspension of bus services in 7 districts - Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu from 1 p.m., on Tuesday until further orders. The government has appealed to the people in these districts not to go out on November 24 and 25 as there are chances of fall of trees.  The people should act as per the weather instructions given by the authorities through battery-operated radios. 

If it takes the predicted path, Nivar will hit Delta districts hard. The IMD has sounded red alert in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Perambalur.

Here is the list of government helplines numbers you may contact in case of emergencies:

Ranipet district Taluk helplines

Toll-free number: 1077

  1. Arakkonam: 04177 236360, 9445000507
  2. Arcot: 04172-235568, 9445000505
  3. Walajah: 04172-232519, 94445000506
  4. Sholingur: 04172-290800, 9943766539
  5. Nemili: 04177-247260, 8015137003
  6. Kalavai: 9789641611, 9789641611

Ariyalur district Taluk helplines

Toll-free number: 1077

  1. Ariyalur Tahsildar: 9445000613
  2. Udayarpalayam Tahsildar: 9445000614
  3. Sendurai Tahsildar: 9445000615

Karaikal district:

Toll-free number: 1077/ 1070

  1. Landline Number: 04368 228801/ 04368227704
  2. Karaikal Municipality: 04368222427
  3. Kottucherry Commune Panchayat: 04368265451
  4. Nedungadu Commune Panchayat: 04368261282
  5. Thirunallar Commune Panchayat: 04368 236630
  6. Neravy Commune Panchayat: 04368238584
  7. TR Pattinam Commune Panchayat: 04368233479

Nagapattinam district:

Toll-free number: 1077

  1. Landline: 04365 251992  
  2. WhatsApp: 8300681077
  3. Nagapattinam Zonal Officer: 9445461742 
  4.  Kilvelur Zonal Officer: 9444094308 
  5. Thirukkuvalai Zonal Officer: 7338721201 
  6. Vedaranyam Zonal Officer: 9445000461 
  7. Mayiladuthurai Zonal Officer: 9445029727/ 9442244360 
  8. Tharangambadi Zonal Officer: 7338801264/ 7305552424 
  9. Sirkazhi Zonal Officer: 9445000462
  10. Kuthalam Zonal Officer: 9445477833

Cuddalore district:

Toll-free number: 1077

  1. District Collectorate: 04142-220700/233933/221383/221113
  2. RDO: 04142-231284
  3. Sub-collector office, Chidambaram: 04144-222256/290037
  4. Sub-collector office, Virudhachalam:  04143-260248
  5. Chidambaram Tahsildar: 94450 00527
  6. Kattumannarkoil Tahsildar: 94450 00528
  7. Cuddalore Tahsildar: 94450 00529
  8. Panruti Tahsildar: 94450 00530
  9. Virudhachalam Tahsildar: 94450 00531
  10. Tittakudi Tahsildar: 94450 00532

Villupuram district:

Toll-free number: 1077

  1. District Collectorate: 04146- 222470/223265
  2. RDO: 04146 -222100
  3. Sub-collector office, Tindivanam: 04147-222100
  4. Kallakurichi Tahsildar: 94450 00519
  5. Sankarapuram Tahsildar: 94450 00520
  6. Thirukkoilur Tahsildar: 94450 00521
  7. Ulundurpettai Tahsildar: 94450 00522
  8. Tindivanam Tahsildar: 94450 00523
  9. Gingee Tahsildar: 94450 00524
  10. Villupuram Tahsildar: 94450 00525 
  11. Vanur Tahsildar: 94450 00526

Perambalur district:

Toll-free number: 1077

  1. District Collectorate: 1800 425 4556
  2. Perambalur Tahsildar: 9445000610
  3. Veppanthattai Tahsildar: 9445000611
  4. Kunnam Tahsildar: 9445000612

Kancheepuram district 

  1. Disaster management control room: 1077, 044- 27237207
  2. Whatsapp number: 9445071077

Thanjavur district:

  1. WhatsApp number: 9345336838
  2. Thanjavur Tashildar: 9445000630
  3. Thiruvaiyaru Tashildar: 9445000631
  4. Orathanadu Tashildar: 9445000632
  5. Thiruvaidaimarudur Tashildar: 9445000634
  6. Kumbakonam Tashildar: 9445000633
  7. Papanasam Tashildar: 9445000635
  8. Pattukottai Tashildar: 9445000636
  9. Peravurani Tashildar: 9445000637
  10. Budalur Tashildar: 9443447937

Tiruvarur district:

  1. Thiruvarur Tashildar: 04366-222379
  2. Nannilam Tashildar: 04366-230456
  3. Kudavasal Tashildar: 04366-262056
  4. Valangaiman Tashildar: 04374-264456
  5. Mannargudi Tashildar: 04367-222291
  6. Needamangalam Tashildar: 04367-260456
  7. Thiruthuraipoondi Tashildar: 04369-222456

Nilgiris district:

Toll-free number: 1077

  1. Ooty: 0423-2445577
  2. Coonoor: 0423- 2206002
  3. Gudalur: 04262-261295

Chennai district:

  1. 044 2538 450
  2. 044 2538 4540 
  3. 1913 (24*7)

Tirupathur district:

  1. Sub-Collector, Tirupathur division: 04179  220088  94450 00418
  2. RDO, Vaniyambadi: 04174 234488   75980 00418
  3. Tirupathur Tahsildar: 04179 220091, 94450 00511
  4. Natrampalli Tahsildar: 04179 242299, 90802 00043
  5. Vaniyambadi Tahsildar: 04174 232184, 94450 00512
  6. Ambur Tahsildar: 04174 221502, 94423 15427
     
