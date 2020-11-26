STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC tells Indian Bank to frame recruitment rules for sub-staff posts

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that recruitment rules are necessary for selecting candidates for any public sector job, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Indian Bank to frame recruitment rules for filling up the posts of sub-staff in the bank.

Justice R Mahadevan gave the direction in a recent order, dismissing a batch of petitions filed by several candidates seeking appointment to the posts. The candidates approached the court after the bank rejected their applications stating that it would not appoint anyone directly based on applications without notifying the vacancies and calling for applications through public advertisement.

The judge noted that the main grievance of the petitioners was that there are no rules and regulations for recruitment to the post of sub-staff in the Indian Bank. He also took note of the RTI report, cited by the petitioners, that revealed that rules and regulations for the said recruitment are formulated as and when the recruitment takes place.

The standing counsel for the bank also did not produce any material related to the rules followed by the bank for the recruitment, apart from stating that the petitioners cannot straight away approach the bank for appointment as there is a procedure for selection to any post, the judge underlined.

Observing that recruitment rules will be required for selection to any public job to ensure that an equal opportunity to all citizens, the judge directed the bank to frame recruitment rules prescribing qualification for the aforesaid post and notify the same in the gazette. However, he dismissed the petitions by holding that in the absence of any recruitment rules in the bank, the petitioners cannot claim recruitment to the said post as their right.

