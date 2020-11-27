STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Nivar: Amit Shah assures all help to TN, Puducherry

“NDRF teams are already on ground to help the people in need. We are closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” Amit Shah said in a tweet. 

Published: 27th November 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

A dog carcass being dragged from the ruins of houses at Bommiarpalayam hamlet in Villupuram district in the early hours of Thursday | G PATTABI RAMAN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayasamy over phone and assured them all possible help from the Centre in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

“NDRF teams are already on ground to help the people in need. We are closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” Amit Shah said in a tweet. 

Nivar triggers inundation, landslide in Vellore
Vellore: Heavy rains and gusty wind damaged huts, electric poles and crops in several parts of Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts, and scores of people have been marooned. Kansalpet, Indra Nagar and Thideer Nagar falling under Vellore Corporation were inundated. Fire service personnel swung into action with inflatable boats and began rescue operation. To prevent water-borne infections, the health wing of the corporation initiated several measures, including bleaching inundated areas, chlorinating overhead water tanks and holding medical camps.

fire service personnel evacuating affected people from Dhidir
Nagar in Vellore District | G PATTABI RAMAN, EXPRESS

Special DGP thanks fishermen volunteers
Chennai:  Special DGP Rajesh Das applauded the fishermen volunteers from coastal villages for extending help. “These volunteers brought in by Fisheries department have great courage and enthusiasm, and they evacuated over 8,000 people from low-lying areas,” said Das while also thanking officials who took them through a crash course to rescue people. They were deployed with SDRF, fire and rescue services and police.

Stalin visits affected areas, offers assistance
Chennai: DMK chief MK Stalin visited various places in South Chennai and offered help to affected people. Stalin visited Royapuram, RK Nagar, Saidapet, Velachery, Sholinganallur and Virugambakkam. He offered people dry rations and essential commodities. MLAs Ma Subramaniam, Vaigai Chandrasekar, S Aravind Ramesh, South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, and others accompanied him. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Tamil Nadu Puducherry Cyclone Nivar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp