Cyclone Nivar: Amit Shah assures all help to TN, Puducherry

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayasamy over phone and assured them all possible help from the Centre in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

“NDRF teams are already on ground to help the people in need. We are closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Nivar triggers inundation, landslide in Vellore

Vellore: Heavy rains and gusty wind damaged huts, electric poles and crops in several parts of Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts, and scores of people have been marooned. Kansalpet, Indra Nagar and Thideer Nagar falling under Vellore Corporation were inundated. Fire service personnel swung into action with inflatable boats and began rescue operation. To prevent water-borne infections, the health wing of the corporation initiated several measures, including bleaching inundated areas, chlorinating overhead water tanks and holding medical camps.

fire service personnel evacuating affected people from Dhidir

Nagar in Vellore District | G PATTABI RAMAN, EXPRESS

Special DGP thanks fishermen volunteers

Chennai: Special DGP Rajesh Das applauded the fishermen volunteers from coastal villages for extending help. “These volunteers brought in by Fisheries department have great courage and enthusiasm, and they evacuated over 8,000 people from low-lying areas,” said Das while also thanking officials who took them through a crash course to rescue people. They were deployed with SDRF, fire and rescue services and police.

Stalin visits affected areas, offers assistance

Chennai: DMK chief MK Stalin visited various places in South Chennai and offered help to affected people. Stalin visited Royapuram, RK Nagar, Saidapet, Velachery, Sholinganallur and Virugambakkam. He offered people dry rations and essential commodities. MLAs Ma Subramaniam, Vaigai Chandrasekar, S Aravind Ramesh, South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, and others accompanied him.

