STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu tops organ donation list for the sixth year

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar & Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan received the award online on Friday 

Published: 28th November 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Keralites are no longer keen on donating organs

Image used for representational purpose for Organ donation.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With many a patients, all over the world, battling for their lives because of terminal organ failures, organ donation holds a special place in humanitarian deeds. One not only does provide the other with a better quality of life, but also with a will to live. With the ongoing pandemic and its woes continuing to batter humankind, a “best State award” for organ donation is something to be proud of for Tamil Nadu.

This is the sixth consecutive year of Tamil Nadu being crowned the best State in the category, by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan received the award online on Friday from the Union Minister for Health, Harsh Vardhan, and MoS Ashwin Kumar Choubey.

Thanking Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for his support to the organ donation programme, Vijayabaskar said, “The award is dedicated to the families of the organ donors, who even amid their grief and loss of their loved ones, came forward to donate.” He added that it is because of the hard work and efforts put in by the transplant surgeons, the State transplant authority (TRANSTAN) and others, that the State has been able to bag the top spot for the past six years.

“Even during the pandemic, the State did a total of 183 live renal transplants and about 107 liver transplants. Tamil Nadu stands first not only in cadaver organ donation, but also plasma and blood donations,” the minister said, adding that air ambulances too will be launched soon for the purpose and works towards that have been expedited. The Union Minister also praised the State for performing six lung transplants on those patients whose lungs were completely damaged due to Covid-19, said Vijayabaskar.

Further, to encourage organ donation among the masses, Vijaya baskar said that the health department had made an appeal to the Chief Minister to bring the families of donors in the jobs priority list, similar to what is given to families of ex-servicemen and sports personalities. This representation was also made to the Union Health Ministry to consider them in the list of Central government jobs. The 11th Indian Organ Donation Day was observed at the DMS campus in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organ donation Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp