STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Brace for another depression ahead, from the Bay of Bengal

The weather system has formed over south Andaman sea and its neighbourhood, said N Puviarasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre at Regional Meteorological Centre.

Published: 30th November 2020 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

High tides at kovalam beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

High tides in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By S V Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Barely two days after the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar made a landfall over the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, a new low pressure area has formed in southeast Bay of Bengal, and would intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

The weather system has formed over south Andaman sea and its neighbourhood, said N Puviarasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre at Regional Meteorological Centre. He added, “It is likely to move towards south Tamil Nadu, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places from December 1.” Meanwhile, overcast conditions would continue in Chennai with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 30 and 22 degree Celsius, respectively.

Frequent tropical cyclones

Experts opined that a growing proportion of tropical cyclones are developing quickly, known as rapid intensification. According to multiple studies, these changes are linked with climate change. Warm ocean waters are one factor that drive rapid intensification, which is a threat because it makes it harder to forecast how a storm will behave and so to prepare before its landfall.

A recent study said “ocean surface and subsurface conditions played a vital role in the genesis and intensification of cyclone Ockhi,” that hit Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Sri Lanka three years ago, resulting in over 800 casualties. Unusually warm ocean temperatures had favoured its evolution into a cyclone in just 9 hours.

‘30% increase in cyclonic activity’

IN similarity with the rest of  the world, sea surface temperatures in the Bay of Bengal have been steadily increasing over the past few decades, the study said.

The La Nina-cyclone relationship
Additionally, tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are affected by an El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a meteorological phenomenon that affects wind patterns and sea surface temperatures in some regions of the Pacific Ocean, with consequences in different parts of the world.

Scientists have found a correlation between the cooler phase of ENSO, known as La Nina, and an increased tropical cyclone activity in the Bay of Bengal. Roxy Mathew Koll, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and the lead author on a report on Oceans and Cryosphere by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), told Express:

“Now, we have a La Nina in the Pacific that makes the local environmental conditions favourable for cyclogenesis (the strengthening of an area of low pressure, resulting in the formation of a cyclone) in the Bay of Bengal.” “During the last 40 years, six cyclones, of the severe cyclone category, had hit the TN coast in November. Five of these coincided with La Ninalike conditions in the Pacific. So that means, to some extent we were expecting a cyclone season in the Bay of Bengal, during this time, and it is not a surprise,” Koll added.

Hotter the climate...
The Bay of Bengal is a part of the warm pool region, where temperature is generally around 28-29 degree Celsius in November, occasionally exceeding 30 degrees. These high temperatures are generally conducive for cyclogenesis. “On top of that, there is an element of global warming. This time, the temperature anomalies are about 0.5-1 degree, and in some regions 1.2 degrees, based on buoy and satellite estimates.

Every 0.1 degree means additional energy for the cyclone to maintain and develop,” said Koll. He added that the winds too favour a cyclone formation. The Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO), which is a band of eastward moving cloud bands, is currently active in the south of Bay of Bengal.

“So, with favourable ocean-atmospheric conditions leading to cyclogenesis, and an element of climate change, more tropical cyclone develop quickly,” he said. The report also warned that if global warming was not stopped, there would be a rise in such events, both in number and in severity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclonic storm Nivar low pressure area Bay of Bengal
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp