Kudankulam: NPCIL officials inspect Russian production unit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Representatives from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) visited a Russian plant to inspect reactor control and protection System Electrical Equipment (RCPSEE) for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Unit 3.

According to Rosatom, the NPCIL officials along with nuclear power plant general contractor representatives Joint-Stock Company Atomstroyexport (JSC ASE), a key foreign trade engineering company of Rosatom for the construction of nuclear power facilities abroad, inspected JSC VNIIEM Corporation, the manufacturer of Reactor Control and Protection System Electrical Equipment.

“Following the inspection of JSC VNIIEM Corporation production facilities, the parties signed an acceptance report for cabinet internal wiring and module installation for all RCPS EE cabinets. This milestone is a step towards factory acceptance tests and comprehensive integration tests,” said Rosatom in a release.

Kudankulam NPP is constructed under the Inter-Governmental Agreement signed in November 1988 and an amendment to it dated June 21, 1998. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is the technical customer and developer of the project.