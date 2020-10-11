MD of TASMAC among six IAS officers transferred in TN

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday transferred six IAS officers including R Kirlosh Kumar, MD, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC), and Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, School Education Commissioner. The following are the bureaucrats who have been transferred.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition shows marginal improvement, oxygen support not required
Karnataka announces three-week midterm holidays, no online classes till October 30
Hindu Rao doctors' strike: Resident medicos withdraw services after admin misses deadline over salaries
Mumbai Indians trump Delhi Capitals to claim pole position in IPL 2020 point table
I'm 'immune' to COVID-19: Trump declares good health, to return to campaigning ahead of US elections
Seventh India-China Corps Commander meet on October 12, officials expect 'no breakthrough'