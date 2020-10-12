STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ancient name of village found in 900-year-old inscription

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three stone inscriptions, the oldest one of which dates back to 1,100 CE, have been discovered on the stone base of a 900-year-old Pandian-era Shiva temple at Sennalkudi village near Palavanatham. One of the inscriptions gives the ancient name of the village and the name of the deity who used to be worshipped in the temple, said Srithar, a historian from the Pandian Cultural Foundation who discovered the inscriptions.

The temple was built during the medieval Pandian era (between 960 CE to 1,230 CE), he said. “Three inscriptions were found in a partially-damaged condition. Oldest one states name of Maaravarma Paraakkirama Pandiyan and the details of his seventh year in throne. His rule started in 1,130, meaning that temple must have been built in 1,137.

This particular inscription gives ancient name of the place (Sonaattu Mullai Soodinaan Rajamanickanallur) and name of the deity who used to be worshipped in the temple (Thirupothiyiludayaar), he said.

Second inscription 
The second stone inscription is believed to have been engraved during the tenth year of rule of Maaravarma Sundara Pandiyan. He ruled the land between 1,215 CE and 1,239 CE. It bears the name of the place as well.

Third inscription 
The third inscription throws light on the fourth year of rule of Maaravarma Vikrama Pandiyan; he ruled the place between 1,283 CE and 1,296 CE. It also bears the deity’s name.

Shiva lingam and Nandhi
“The Shiva lingam and Nandhi found in a kanmoi (waterbody) nearby might have once belonged to the temple, but we cannot be sure as ascertaining the age of the lingam is difficult. The Naicker-period Ayyanar idol in the garbhagriha of the temple is not being worshipped by anyone,” Srithar said. 

As for the architecture, the temple has three chambers -- front mandapam, artha mandapam and the garbhagriha, the roof of which is fully damaged. The four pillars of the front mandapam has several inscriptions, but they are illegible owing to exposure to elements, he added. This is the first time that the ancient name of the village and the name of the deity have been documented, Srithar said.

Oil presser
A few metres from the temple lies a 12th century CE stone oil presser. An inscriptions on it states that it belonged to one Mallan.
 

