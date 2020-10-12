STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'This is new-age untouchability': Pudukkottai Dalit woman chairman alleges caste discrimination after name left out from credits

Sources said that Uma Devi belongs to the DMK whereas the MLA and union councillor belong to the AIADMK and this might have also been the reason for her name being left out.

Published: 12th October 2020 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

The newly-painted display without the name of the Union Chairman on the bus stand at Muthuvalarkudi village in Pudukkottai. (Photo | EPS)

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A Dalit woman union chairman from Pudukkottai district has alleged that her name was not listed along with names of other elected representatives on the display of a newly-constructed bus stand because of caste discrimination.
 
The new bus stand was constructed under the MLA constituency development fund at the Muthuvalarkudi village in the Kunnar village panchayat in the Avudayarkoil union. Although the names of the Aranthangi MLA E Rathinasabapathy, panchayat union councillor Narendra Jyothi and village panchayat president Kalimuthu are displayed, the name of Uma Devi, union chairman of Avudayarkoil was missed. Uma Devi has alleged that her name was left out because she is Dalit.
 
"My name has been specifically left out as I belong to a Scheduled Caste community. This is new-age untouchability and they are discriminating against me. All those responsible for this should be booked under the SC/ST atrocities Act," Uma Devi told The New Indian Express.
 
She said she had raised the issue with the panchayat but was told that it was the Scheme Block Development Officer who had given instructions on the names to be mentioned. So, she has prepared a petition to submit to officials.
 
"Before filing a petition, I thought I would talk to the leaders and find out why my name was not added. When I asked the panchayat president, he claimed that the Scheme BDO had instructed them to write in such a manner. They are openly discriminating against me. I will forward my petition to all the authorities, including to the SC/ST welfare department," she said.
 
Sources said that Uma Devi belongs to the DMK whereas the MLA and union councillor belong to the AIADMK and this might have also been the reason for her name being left out. However, panchayat officials said it was clearly against protocol to mention the union councillor’s name but leave out the name of the union chairman.

When contacted, Kumaran, the Block Development Officer for the Avudayarkoil Panchayat said, "The protocol is that if the project is constructed under the MLA fund, the name of the MLA will be mentioned. As far as other names are concerned, it has to be in line with the protocol. We will investigate the issue and find out why the name of the panchayat officials were added but the name of the union chairman was neglected."

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pudukkottai DMK Caste discrimination
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp