Demonstrations held at campuses across TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The youth and students wing cadre of the DMK on Thursday staged demonstrations in front of Anna University campuses and government colleges across the State to protest against its Vice-Chancellor, Surappa. DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin also participated in the protest at Guindy, in Chennai.

He demanded the V-C’s dismissal and said the DMK will continue to protest until the efforts to destroy the legacy of the university and the reservation are stopped. Similar protests were also organised across the State in front of the university campuses, colleges and government engineering colleges.

DMK stages protest in Vellore, Arni

Vellore: Condemning Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa for directly approaching the Centre over the ‘Institute of Eminence’ status, DMK cadre staged protests in Vellore and Arni on Thursday as part of the party’s State-wide stir. DMK MLA P Karthikeyan presided over the protest held in front of Thanthai Periyar Engineering College at Thorapadi in Vellore. Lok Sabha Member CN Annadurai and DMK district in-charge Dharanivendan led the stir in front of Government Engineering College at Arni in Tiruvannamalai district.