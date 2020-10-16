STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New passenger terminal at Trichy Airport to open by March 2022

The foundation for the same was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10, 2019 through video link from Tirupur.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 40 per cent work of Tiruchy Airport’s new integrated passenger terminal building has been completed and will become operational by March 2022, according to the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The foundation for the same was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10, 2019 through video link from Tirupur.

The new terminal, which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 951.28 crore, has been designed to process 2,900 passengers during rush hour. Equipped with 48 check-in counters and 10 boarding bridges, it will be an energy efficient building with sustainable features.

As the existing terminal is in use for both international and domestic traffic and has exhausted its design capacity, the airport is being  expanded to reduce congestion, said an AAI spokesman. With an area of 75,000 sq m, the new terminal building has been designed as an iconic structure of dynamic and dramatic building form with majestic roof which gives the structure an iconic look.

The interiors reflect colours and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner. The project includes construction of a new apron, associated taxiways, isolation bay to make the airport suitable for multiple apron ramp system. It could cater to five wide-body (Code E) and 10 narrow body aircraft (Code C) aircraft.

Other than this, construction of a control room,  supporting equipment rooms, terminal radar, radar simulation, automation facilities, VHF, AAI offices and meteorological offices are also the part of the project, a release stated.

The intuitive form of the new terminal will create a unique architectural identity in southern region and will add a new dimension to the terminal design. Strong references to local culture and traditional architecture will be expressed by the building’s architecture. Arriving and departing  passengers will sense this identity and reference, the release added.

TAGS
Tiruchy Airport
India Matters
