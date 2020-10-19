Chopper makes emergency landing in Tirupattur

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: A private chopper made an emergency landing at Thadankuttai village in Tirupattur district due to bad weather condition in the early morning on Sunday.

The chopper was hired by a Coimbatore-based businessman. He, along with his family members, was enroute Tirupati. A senior police officer said the pilot crew made an emergency landing at around 7.30 am due to bad weather. As the news spread, local villagers gathered at the spot to see the chopper.

On information, a police team headed by Tirupattur DSP R Thangavelu went to the spot to control the crowd. The officer said the crew members consisted of the businessman, K Sreenivasan, his wife, Kavitha, and three children, the officer said.

After about three hours, the chopper resumed its journey, said the officer. The crew members had boarded the chopper from Coimbatore in the early morning, he added.