Panel headed by TN CM gives nod for 26 projects with investments of over Rs 25,000 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The high-powered committee headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, constituted for expeditious investment facilitation and single-window clearances, on Thursday cleared 23 industrial projects with investments of Rs 25,213 crore, which were in various stages of consideration. These projects would provide employment opportunities for over 49,000 people.

The newly approved projects cleared by the committee include the readymade clothes production unit of ENES Textile Mills (Ramraj), Mobis India Limited's automobile accessories manufacturing unit, Seoyon E-HWA Automotive India Private Limited's electronic goods manufacturing unit, Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Private Limited's motor vehicles accessories production unit, MRF Limited's motor vehicle tyres manufacturing unit, Wheels India Limited's motor vehicles accessories manufacturing unit, Ather Energy Limited’s electronic vehicles manufacturing unit and Integrated Chennai Business Park's unit (DP World).

These projects will come up in 10 districts: Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvalluvar, Ranipet, Thiruppur, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Perambalur and Krishnagiri.

During the meeting, the status of approvals already given for industrial projects through single window clearance, pending applications relating to big industrial investments, and the MSME sector was also discussed.

Deputy Chief Minister O Pannneerselvam, Industries Minister MC Sampath and senior Ministers, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and secretaries of key departments also took part in the meeting.

This is the third meeting of the committee. During the first two meetings, approvals for 34 industrial projects were given. Through them, investments to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore have come to the state and employment opportunities for 23,000 persons have been ensured. The high-level committee had given its nod for making policy changes regarding the operation of green category industries without waiting for clearance from the government and giving deemed approval for land-use reclassification for non-plan areas.