New ‘Express’ trains to cut connectivity to villages?

The proposal includes 16 pairs of passenger trains and four single services which are operated for a distance of more than 200 km.

Published: 22nd October 2020 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railway

Image for representational purpose only

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Railway Board’s approval to convert 36 passenger and MEMU services of Southern Railway into ‘Express’ trains is likely to affect train connectivity to villages. The proposal includes 16 pairs of passenger trains and four single services which are operated for a distance of more than 200 km.

The conversion will result in elimination of stoppages in several small stations, said official sources. The passenger trains will commence the operation as ‘Express’ trains under new time table, which is being planned and will be released soon, revealed the official order issued by the Railway Board. 

The move will also result in a hike in ticket fare by 3-4 times. Currently, the minimum fare in passenger trains is Rs 10. It might shot up to Rs 35-40 per ticket. Passengers may also have to shell out more towards reservation and other charges.

The 16 pairs of proposed passenger trains include Villupuram - Madurai, Mayiladuthurai - Dindigul, Erode - Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli - Rameswaram, Tirupati - Puducherry and Villupuram - Tirupati. Four passenger trains taking single journey on Villupuram - Tirupati, Nagercoil - Kottayam, Thrissur - Kannur and Mangaluru - Kozhikode routes will to be converted into ‘Express’ trains. Also, two pairs of passenger trains operated on Karaikal - Bengaluru and Yeswantpur - Salem routes by South Western Railway have also been upgraded.

A section of rail passengers have strongly opposed the Railway Board’s decision as it will amplify the transport disparity between urban and rural areas. Naina Masilamani, member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai, said, elimination of stoppages is by itself against the principle of socialistic government.

“The Railways, being a service sector, cannot disown its responsibility to serve the rural population. Now, villagers who lose the stoppages, will be forced to travel for more than 10 km to access train services.”
Alleging that the exercise was aimed at strengthening privatisation of trains, Manislamani said the Railways made trains unaffordable for common people by making passengers to shell out money for availing every basic amenity.

However, A Giri, former member of DRUCC, Tiruchy, opined that, more than the ticket fare, short termination of old passenger trains and elimination of stoppages would spell ordeal for passengers. “Mayiladuthurai - Tirunelveli passenger train has been proposed to be short terminated at Dindigul while converting it into ‘Express’. The Railways should drop this proposal as this is the only daytime train connecting Madurai with the delta region.

The Villupuram - Madurai passenger train is also the only daytime train available in the section. If the stoppages are eliminated, people will lose connectivity on either of the directions.”Giri said higher fare may not be an issue if the travel time is reduced as the fares are relatively cheaper than bus fares.

