STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Attacked by Sri Lankan Navy with bottles, allege Tamil Nadu fishermen

The fishermen leader alleged the Lankan Navy pelted stones and flung glass bottles at fishermen injuring one 'seriously' while several others also suffered wounds.

Published: 27th October 2020 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Fishermen

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Groups of fishermen from here were attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel using bottles and stones early on Tuesday while fishing near Dhanushkodi, resulting in injuries to some and damage to their gear, a fishermen association leader alleged.

While fishermen who ventured into the sea on Monday morning onboard 400 boats returned by night after being chased away by Lankan naval personnel, groups that were on their way back home later came under attack, local fishermen association president P Sesuraja told reporters here.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, reacting to the incident said, "any attack on fishermen is condemnable and not acceptable."

The alleged incident would be taken up with the Centre to prevent Tamil Nadu fishermen from facing hassles and to ensure that they worked peacefully, he told reporters in Chennai.

"Sri Lankan personnel should not indulge in attacks. No fisherman goes astray wantonly. There is no border on the seas. Factors like wind speed have an impact," he said.

"We are confident that the Centre would take up the matter with Sri Lanka to prevent attacks."

The right course of action for Lankan officials would be only to handover fishermen to Indian authorities and not assault them, he said.

Jayakumar said steps were afoot to provide satellite phones on a subsidised cost to fishermen going for deep sea fishing and the scheme was being rolled out now.

The cost of each phone is about Rs one lakh and the subsidy component shall be Rs 25,000, he said.

Political parties, including the DMK and MDMK, condemned the 'attack' in Dhanushkodi area in Indian waters that came close on the heels of more than 4,000 fishermen being driven away by the Lankan navy on October 17 while fishing near Katchatheevu.

DMK leader T R Baalu condemned the alleged attack and targeted the Centre for being a "mute spectator" and the AIADMK government for "not pressuring" the central government to take action.

Baalu, wanted theunion government to take up the matter with Lanka to prevent attacks.

The DMK's parliamentary party leader hit out saying the Centre must not "lend support for Lanka to usurp the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen."

Sesuraja said these incidents came after a lull in the mid-sea attacks on Indian fishermen for over three months.

Fisheries department Assistant Director Rajendran and police officials said they were looking into the complaint of alleged attack on the fishermen.

The fishermen leader alleged the Lankan Navy pelted stones and flung glass bottles at fishermen injuring one 'seriously' while several others also suffered wounds.

Their fishing nets and accessories were also damaged by the personnel, he claimed.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko alleged a fisherman suffered head injury and many sustained 'bleeding injuries' and hundreds of fishing nets were cut by Lankan naval personnel.

India did not even lodge a strong protest with the island nation and it was anguishing, he said.

The root cause of the problem was 'ceding' Katchatheevu islet to Sri Lanka, Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha MP, said adding, "I urge the Centre to take appropriate steps to retrieve it."

Katchatheevu was ceded by India to Sri Lanka in the 1970s and political parties and others have been demanding that it be taken back.

PMK founder leader S Ramadoss condemned the attack adding it was a 'transgression' by Lanka and wanted the Centre to lodge a strong protest with Lanka's envoy to India.

"The state and the central government should not tolerate the attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan forces," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Fishermen​ Sri Lankan Navy
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp