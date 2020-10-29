Nitin Gadkari for double-decker flyover between Chennai Port and Maduravoyal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who visited Chennai on Wednesday, suggested that the elevated flyover between Chennai Port and Maduravoyal could be built in double-decker model.

The State has been asking for three ramps to be provided on the stretch. “The construction of double decker flyover, would increase the project cost substantially, from Rs 3,100 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. The Centre may consider waiving off GST for cement and other materials, and thereby reduce the cost by Rs 400 crore.

In addition, we are ready to bear Rs 1000 crore expenditure additionally. It’s up to the State government to decide on this,” Gadkari told reporters after meeting the Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami here.

Justifying his suggestion Gadkari said if three ramps provided for the proposed elevated corridor, vehicular congestion will not see any improvement towards Port. “The double decker flyover will provide relief for traffic congestion for the Chennai for next 20 to 25 years,” said Gadkari.

He also urged the State to expedite the land acquisition for Port - Maduravoyal elevated flyover. The Centre agreed to hand over two NH stretches in the State to Public works department. “We are planning to commence the construction works before January 2021-22.”