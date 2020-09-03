STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JEE Main 2020 conducted with Covid-19 safety protocol

The National Testing Agency conducted paper 1 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - Main Paper 1, for those aspiring to study B.E and B.Tech on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd September 2020 05:49 AM

The Joint Entrance Exams (JEE)-Main for admission to engineering colleges began on Tuesday and will go on till September 6. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency conducted paper 1 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - Main Paper 1, for those aspiring to study B.E and B.Tech on Wednesday. The exam for B.Arch was held on Tuesday. Social media reports have pointed out that many candidates were absent despite registering themselves for the exams.

However, there is no cumulative per cent of absentees in the State level. Media reports have shown that in many parts of the country including Lucknow, only about half the candidates appeared for the exam.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the exams despite protests over the safety concerns for students and others owing to the raging Covid-19 outbreak.

The state has shown an increased JEE (Mains) application -- from 45,440 in January to 53,765 for the September exam. The reporting time for students was 7 am. However, it started at 9 am. Students were not allowed to carry anything except pencil box for drawing, admit card and aadhar card. Transparent water bottles were allowed. Every student was made to go through a sanitising station and given a fresh surgical mask at entry.

