Conduct Covid tests for children with disability taking Class 10 exams: HC

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Thursday directed the School Education Department to conduct Covid-19 tests for the physically and mentally challenged candidates and also their scribes, appearing for Class X private exams, starting September 21.

A division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha issued the directions in response to a petition filed by the father of a student with cerebral palsy, seeking to quash the government order that called for Class X examinations for private candidates. The court also said that the guidelines issued by the State were general for all students and it did not specify anything about the case of special children.

According to the petitioner S Balakrishnan of Tiruchy, the government failed to see that disabled children have a weak immune system and biological adaptation mechanisms during a pandemic, and the conduct of exams without accounting for these difficulties faced by the children is violative of their rights.

The Counsel for the petitioner argued that all students in Class X have been declared pass by the State and likewise a mechanism has to be created to pass the private candidates, including those disabled, in the examinations. The State argued that exams will be held as per guidelines and there will not be any hindrance for the special children as stated by the petitioner. The court, issuing the directions to the State, disposed of the plea.

