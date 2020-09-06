HC spells out new dress code; lawyers to wear white shirts, plain neckband

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has instructed all advocates to wear plain white shirts along with plain neckband during hearings and proceedings at the physical court which is scheduled to begin from September 7. Lawyers and advocates, due to the pandemic, had sought for a change in attire.

As air conditioners are going to remain switched off as per safety guidelines, the Madras High Court administrative committee has decided to temporarily allow lawyers wear white shirts with a white neckband.

Initially, six division benches shall begin physical hearing on an experimental basis, sources said. It will go on for two weeks. The Madras Bar Association has welcomed the decision on attire taken by the High Court.