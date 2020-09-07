STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown linked to rise in PCOS cases

Gynaecologists blame lockdown induced lifestyle changes for the increase in a number of adolescent and working women getting affected.

Published: 07th September 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

PMS-Menstruation-PCOS

Image of menstrual cramps used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Akshita was worried when she missed her menstrual cycle for three months. When the 26-year-old I-T professional visited a gynaecologist, she was diagnosed with PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome).  Gynaecologists blame lockdown induced lifestyle changes for the increase in a number of adolescent and working women getting affected.

Stress, lack of exercise, not eating right and unhealthy sleep patterns are cited as reasons for PCOS. “I have been seeing more adolescents in my clinic now. Young girls are getting PCOS due to altered lifestyle during the lockdown. They are not eating a balanced diet or exercising or are in a lot of stress. I am seeing more patients with glucose intolerance, higher BP along with PCOS, especially in older women” said Dr Charmila Ayyavoo, Director of Aditi Hospital, Tiruchy.

Women who already had PCOS are also facing challenges. Those who had managed to bring the symptoms under control say that the lockdown made it worse. Their mental health has been affected which, in turn, affects their periods too. They are having heavy periods, experiencing acne, excessive hair fall and unwanted hair growth.

“I lost about 10 kg in the last one year and started getting my periods regularly.

However, when the lockdown began, work stress, managing the house, thinking about my parents in another city made me more anxious. I started overeating and didn’t find the time to exercise. I didn’t get my periods for more than 2 months, had hair fall, pigmentation on the face and put on 7 kgs in 2 months,” said Rachana (name changed), a 33-year-old finance professional. Doctors are alarmed by the number of adolescents walking in with irregular periods.

“For many girls, being diagnosed with PCOS has led to weight gain. I see many teenagers coming in with symptoms of PCOS. Eating right is the key to managing PCOS. People who are experimenting in the kitchen during the lockdown end up overeating,” said Dr Thirumagal, MD OG, Olympia Hospital.

What is PCOS?

PCOS is caused by imbalance of hormones in a woman’s body. According to Dr. Tanya, a gynaecologist who goes by the username ‘Dr. Cuterus’ on social media and calls herself a millennial doctor, “The ovary locality is full of baby eggs. These baby eggs all grow together to become little eggs. Out of these eggs, a single egg emerges victorious every month to receive the sperm. However, in cases of PCOS, there is no sole victorious egg but several little eggs fighting among themselves to become victorious, which causes hormonal problems and irregular periods. The syndrome also causes higher production of male hormones and in many cases the body can become resistant to insulin, leading to weight gain and unwanted hair growth. Other symptoms may include acne, dark patches on skin and even weight loss. September is World PCOS Awareness Month.

