Ex-judges defend actor Suriya on NEET row, seek to ‘put issue to rest’

CHENNAI: Former Madras High Court judges on Monday came in defence of actor Suriya, after justice SM Subramanian wrote a letter to Chief Justice AP Sahi, seeking criminal contempt court proceedings against the cine-star. In a Twitter statement on Sunday, Suriya had remarked that while even courts were rendering justice through virtual proceedings, students were being forced to appear for NEET in person.

Retired HC judges – Justice K Chandru, KN Basha, T Sudanthiram, D Hariparanthaman, K Kannan and GM Akbar Ali – have written a letter, addressed to the Chief Justice, asking him to put the issue to rest by not initiating any contempt proceedings against the actor. In their letter, the judges said: “If the actor’s statement is read in its totality, and considering the good work done by him through his charitable trust – which helped hundreds of poor students to complete their higher education and get placements – we should show generosity and magnanimity in leaving the matter without any cognizance.”

The judges added that it appears the actor had pointed out that the same court which dispenses justice through video conference had asked students to write the exam “without any fear”. “We are afraid that considering such a statement as contempt of court would be slightly off the mark, and did not require any action as requested by the judge,” said the letter.

It also added that in a surcharged atmosphere where four students have died by suicide unable to meet the NEET requirement, an artistic person’s overreaction should not be taken seriously and out of context.

“We earnestly make this appeal not to take cognizance of the complaint and leave the matter as it is. It is our duty to make this appeal to your good selves so that the court is rid of any unnecessary controversies,” said the letter.

Additionally, as many as 25 lawyers of the Madras High Court, led by lawyers NGR Prasad and Sudha Ramalingam, opposing the contempt of court proceedings, stated in a detailed letter that such proceedings would amount to stifling freedom of speech and expression.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Advocates’ Association, led by its president and senior advocate S Prabhakaran, issued a statement condemning the actor.

Tamil Nadu Advocates’ Association said Suirya’s statement was interfering with the process and functioning of judicial discretion, and accounted to a criminal contempt since the NEET issue was being dealt with by the Supreme Court.