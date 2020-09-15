STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN mulls converting govt chopper into air ambulance to offer medical care during golden hour

An expression of interest (EOI) was floated a couple of days ago to appoint a consultant to work out the costs of converting a chopper into an air ambulance, said an official

Published: 15th September 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Air ambulance

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure patients in the state get proper medical care during the golden hour, the Tamil Nadu government is mulling the conversion of a government chopper into an air ambulance, according to an official.

An expression of interest (EOI) was floated a couple of days ago to appoint a consultant to work out the costs of converting a chopper into an air ambulance, said the official.

This comes after Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami announced that the state was planning to set up an air ambulance facility which will help pick up victims from faraway places and get them to tertiary care centres that are at least 200-300 km away. The announcement was made after he toured King’s Hospital in London last year.

An official source said that since patients are often brought to hospitals from faraway places resulting in delay in treatment during the critical hour, the government was planning a similar model on the lines of the London hospital.

A source said that the government is planning to convert the state government chopper into an air ambulance after studying the feasibility of doing it. "The government chopper has been lying idle and we are thinking of converting it into an air ambulance as it would benefit the people," a government official said.

Currently, the country has seven or eight air ambulance operators, while some private medical institutions like Apollo Hospitals operate their own services.

It is learnt that the International Critical Care Air Transfer Team (ICATT), an organisation which is currently offering air ambulance services in the country, is already in discussion with the state government in this regard.

Dr Rahul Singh Sardar and Dr Shalini Nalwad, directors and co-founders of ICATT, told The New Indian Express that they had been having discussions with the earlier health secretary Beela Rajesh prior to the COVID-19 pandemic on providing entire air ambulance end to end solutions.

Launching such ambulance services by the state is the need of the hour, they said, while hailing the role of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in taking such measures.

Experts feel air ambulance services should not be considered as only a mechanism to fly patients. The focus should be on providing critical care right from flying the patients from their homes or nearby facilities to the tertiary care centres through trained professionals.

But will the air ambulance services be affordable for the common man? Head of marketing, ICATT, Fahim Husain, says that as per the financial mechanism worked out by it, the cost will not be higher either for the government operating the service or for the common man.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air ambulance Tamil Nadu ICATT
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp