Omandurar medical college, CMC bag top awards for workplace safety

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two hospitals from Tamil Nadu have received top awards instituted by the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) for excelling in worker and workplace safety. The Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, bagged the first rank in the ‘large hospitals’ category (300-600 beds).

The Fortis Hospital in Mohali got the second rank in this category. Among the ‘very large hospitals’ category (more than 600 beds), the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, bagged the top position while the Amritha Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, got the second position.

The awards were announced by CAHO, a premier body of accredited healthcare organisations, in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institution of Occupational Health and the Global Society of HSE professionals.

According to a press release from the CAHO, the winners were selected based on the measures taken by them towards worker and workplace safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 100 hospitals were screened for this purpose and the awards were given in different categories.

The assessment parameters included setting up of Covid task force, thermal screening, provision of adequate PPEs, physical distancing barriers and partitions in cubicles and also medical care for staff turning positive. The CAHO also took into account the number of patients treated and the number of staff at Covid and non-Covid wards not turning positive. Meanwhile, an official at the Government Medical College Hospitals, Omandurar Estate, said the hospital treated 18,200 Covid in-patients, among them 16,671 were discharged.

