STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry reports highest single-day COVID-19 spike with 668 cases, tally at 24,895

The earlier single-day highest spike of 604 COVID cases were reported on August 28 along with nine deaths.

Published: 24th September 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The highest single-day spike of 668 COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported in Puducherry in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 24,895, active cases to 5097, and deaths at 487 on Thursday. So far 19,311 COVID infected persons have recovered.

The earlier single-day highest spike of 604 COVID cases were reported on August 28 along with nine deaths.

Among the 668 new cases, 533 cases are in the Puducherry region, 99 in the Karaikal region, 27 in the Yanam region, and nine in Mahe region.

As many as 3280 COVID-19 positive cases are in home isolation while 1817 are admitted to Hospitals. Out of 1817 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1453 are in the Puducherry region,169 cases in Karaikal, 152 in Yanam, and 43 in Mahe. Out of 2264 cases in home isolation, 2669 are in Puducherry, 486 in Karaikal and 105 in Yanam, and 20 in the Mahe region. Four persons have died in Puducherry and two in Karaikal.

 The fatality rate 1.96 percent and the recovery rate 77.57 percent.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Puducherry covid cases Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp