Puducherry reports highest single-day COVID-19 spike with 668 cases, tally at 24,895

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The highest single-day spike of 668 COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported in Puducherry in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 24,895, active cases to 5097, and deaths at 487 on Thursday. So far 19,311 COVID infected persons have recovered.

The earlier single-day highest spike of 604 COVID cases were reported on August 28 along with nine deaths.

Among the 668 new cases, 533 cases are in the Puducherry region, 99 in the Karaikal region, 27 in the Yanam region, and nine in Mahe region.

As many as 3280 COVID-19 positive cases are in home isolation while 1817 are admitted to Hospitals. Out of 1817 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1453 are in the Puducherry region,169 cases in Karaikal, 152 in Yanam, and 43 in Mahe. Out of 2264 cases in home isolation, 2669 are in Puducherry, 486 in Karaikal and 105 in Yanam, and 20 in the Mahe region. Four persons have died in Puducherry and two in Karaikal.

The fatality rate 1.96 percent and the recovery rate 77.57 percent.