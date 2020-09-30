STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Delhi daily reserved special train from Sept 30

Thiruvananthapuram - New Delhi daily reserved special  train will be operated via Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem, Jolarpettai and Renigunta. 

CHENNAI: Thiruvananthapuram - New Delhi daily reserved special  train will be operated via Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem, Jolarpettai and Renigunta. 

Thiruvananthapuram Central - New Delhi Superfast special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.15 am and reach New Delhi at 1.45 pm on the third day. The first service from Thiruvananthapuram Central will be on September 30, said a press note. In the Return Direction, New Delhi - Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Special train will leave New Delhi at 11.35 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.15 pm on the third day. The first service from New Delhi will commence on October 3.

New AGM
B G Mallya has taken over charge as Additional General Manager of Southern Railway on Monday. He succeeded K.Shunmugaraj, Principal Chief Material Manager, who was holding additional charge as AGM after the superannuation of P K Mishra in March.

