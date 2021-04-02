Beating Bodinayakanur strongman OPS may be an uphill task for DMK

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

THENI: Bodinayakanur is a treat to the senses. The lush green fields and hills, the scents of cardamom, pepper, lemon, and coffee grown here... Beyond these pleasant experiences, residents of this hill town have their own aspirations ahead of the upcoming elections. For the past decade, that is two terms, AIADMK strongman O Panneerselvam has held this constituency. He is contesting for a third time, now.

DMK has named Thanga Tamilselvan (60) as candidate from the constituency. He had won from Andipatti constituency in 2016 and 2011 Assembly elections as an AIADMK candidate. Meanwhile, AMMK has fielded M Muthuchamy (63), MNM has fielded Ganeshkumar and NTK has fielded M Prem Chandar.

O Panneerselvam

Communities like Mukkulathor, Chettiyar, Pillaimar, Nacikers, ‘Okalika Kavundar’ and Scheduled Castes are the majority in the region. For the past 10 years, incumbent MLA O Panneerselvam worked to establish Government Engineering College, Law College, Arts and Science College, Polytechnic College in the district.

Also, he built basic civic facilities such as roads, toilets and drinking water facilities. However, the Mukkulathor community is disappointed with the AIADMK Government on the internal reservation of 10.5 per cent to the Vanniyar community. Also, amendments to farm laws have irked the public here.

O Panneerselvam’s tryst with TTV Dhinakaran, which has now turned sour, was also not well received by the Mukulathor community. In spite of such problems, O Panneerselvam has served as Chief Minister three times and his son P Ravindrath Kumar is an MP from Theni. This can factor into him being elected from the constituency again.

Campaigning at Aadipatti, O Panneerselvam said, “So, far 12 lakh houses have been constructed for the homeless. In Theni alone, 22,400 families have benefited from the scheme. Before 2023, all homeless people will get newly-constructed houses. In addition to this, 2,000 new houses will be constructed. He assured to establish a mango- processing plant which will give employment to the farmers,” he said.

On the other hand, DMK candidate Thanga Tamilselvan is from Mukulathor community. He was MLA of Andipatti thrice (2001, 2001, 2016) and was made the propaganda secretary of the DMK. He was a Rajya Sabha MP from Andipatti in 2001-2002 and before that worked as the district secretary of AIADMK. After the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalaithaa, he switched to AMMK, and then joined DMK.

Speaking to Express, DMK candidate Tamilselvan said, “If I will be elected as MLA of this Constituency, I will open the MLA office, appoint assistants, who will listen to the issues of the people in my absence. I always share my people’s joys and sorrows,” he said.

He said that the construction of a check dam in Kottakudi river would be helpful to store the excess water. “Bodinayakanur to Agamalai road must be laid. Now, people are unnecessarily going to Periyakulam to reach Agamalai village. Similarly, a road must be laid from Kurangani to Top station which is only 10 km long. The people who are going Munnar have to travel 120 km. I will resolve these issues,” he said.

Speaking to Express, V Ramaraj, a farmer from Bodinayakanur said, “We want a people-centric MLA. For the past 10 years, the sitting MLA promised to set up a Paddy procurement centre at Veerapandi. It has not been established till now. Similarly, there are no proper bus facilities for hill villages. Even in this computer era, donkeys transport agricultural produce from the hills,” he said.