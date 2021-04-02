This will be the last election for DMK: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/COONOOR: Voters have already made up their mind to choose AIADMK in the upcoming elections, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed on Thursday, while campaigning in Erode. Accusing DMK of slandering AIADMK for political gains, Palaniswami charged his political rivals of disrespecting women and spreading false information among minorities.

Accusing DMK, which has not been in power for the last decade, of not implementing any people-friendly schemes, Palaniswami said that AIADMK had opened 61 Amma clinics in Erode alone. He said that the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservations in medical colleges for government school students had benefitted 22 poor families in Erode.

“Their children have secured admissions because of reservation,” he said. In Nilgiris, Palaniswami assured to elevate tourism to international standards. Speaking at Coonoor bus stand, he assured action to include Badagas in the Scheduled Tribes list. Attacking DMK while speaking at the Codissia grounds of Coimbatore, he called the party an evil force that abuses women.

“If women want to live peacefully, AIADMK regime must continue,” he said. “The 2021 polls would be the final one for DMK. Stalin does not have the guts to question Dindigul I Leoni’s sexist comments.” Palaniswami added that his government had protected minorities the same way eyelids protect eyes.