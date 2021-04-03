DMK star campaigner MP Kanimozhi tests positive for Covid-19

By Online Desk

Three days ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, DMK's star campaigner and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the last few days, Kanimozhi was seen actively campaigning for the party. Her recent campaigns were in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

The Lok Sabha MP was shifted to a private hospital for treatment in Chennai.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Department, the state reported 3,290 Covid-19 cases and 12 fatalities on Friday, pushing the caseload to 8,92,780 and the death toll to 12,750.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,188 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,51,141.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

