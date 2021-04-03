STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pudukkottai: Muthuraja banking on a blood relative for campaign

This is the first time Muthuraja is contesting an election. Currently, the Pudukkottai District Medical Wing Secretary of the DMK, Muthuraja is a practising doctor.

Published: 03rd April 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: With less than four days to go for the Assembly elections, candidates are leaving no stone unturned in their campaign -- from roping in star campaigners to film stars.

However, V Muthuraja, DMK candidate contesting in Pudukkottai constituency, has taken a different route. He has flown in  his sister Sumathi and brother-in-law Venkatraman from London to lend support in his campaign. After reaching Pudukkottai on March 26, they have been involved in door-to-door campaign.

This is the first time Muthuraja is contesting an election. Currently, the Pudukkottai District Medical Wing Secretary of the DMK, Muthuraja is a practising doctor. He has been associated with the party since 1999.

Sumathi says that her brother's USP is that he has come up the hard way in life and is well versed with the ground reality.

"I have come from London to lend support to my younger brother. He is known for his social service and knows the troubles faced by people. He always completes what he starts. He has been exhibiting leadership qualities since he was in school. Give him a chance, and he will change the face of Pudukkottai, Sumathi says.

Venkatraman says resposne to their campaign has been good."Muthuraja will focus on giving people basic amenities. The focus will be on drinking water problems, repairing damaged roads and underground drainage," says Venkatraman.

