COVID-19 kits given to 4,000 students in Perambalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: In an act of giving back to his hometown and alma mater, Plus Max Group of Companies Owner Prakadeesh Kumar (38) distributed Covid- 19 kits to 4,000 Class XII students of Poolambadi Government High School on Saturday.

Headmaster P Sekar and teachers were present on the occasion. “Coronavirus is creating great fear among students, diverting their attention from studies. So, I decided to provide them kits containing hand sanitiser, reusable masks and soap to ensure their safety,” Kumar told Express. Kumar, who is a postgraduate, started working in a car company in Malaysia as soon as he finished college.

In 2005, he started a Plus Max company in Malaysia, and expanded it to Singapore, Australia, Dubai and Hong Kong. Kumar’s company deals with oil, gas, duty-free shops and construction. “I progressed professionally through my hard work.

The Malaysian government honoured me with Dato ‘award. However, I intend to give back to my hometown and district. Apart from providing funds for laying roads and helping farmers, I have adopted a village in Thiruvarur district during the Gaja cyclone and provided relief items. I offer free education at my college to students of Poolambadi Government High School who get the first three ranks in Class XII public examination,” Kumar added.