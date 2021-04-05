STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 kits given to 4,000 students in Perambalur

Headmaster P Sekar and teachers were present on the occasion. “Coronavirus is creating great fear among students, diverting their attention from studies.

Published: 05th April 2021 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Plus Max Group of Companies Owner Prakadeesh Kumar handing over a Covid- 19 kit to a class 12 student of Poolambadi Government High School.

Plus Max Group of Companies Owner Prakadeesh Kumar handing over a Covid- 19 kit to a class 12 student of Poolambadi Government High School. (Photo | EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: In an act of giving back to his hometown and alma mater, Plus Max Group of Companies Owner Prakadeesh Kumar (38) distributed Covid- 19 kits to 4,000 Class XII students of Poolambadi Government High School on Saturday.

Headmaster P Sekar and teachers were present on the occasion. “Coronavirus is creating great fear among students, diverting their attention from studies. So, I decided to provide them kits containing hand sanitiser, reusable masks and soap to ensure their safety,” Kumar told Express. Kumar, who is a postgraduate, started working in a car company in Malaysia as soon as he finished college.

In 2005, he started a Plus Max company in Malaysia, and expanded it to Singapore, Australia, Dubai and Hong Kong. Kumar’s company deals with oil, gas, duty-free shops and construction. “I progressed professionally through my hard work.

The Malaysian government honoured me with Dato ‘award. However, I intend to give back to my hometown and district. Apart from providing funds for laying roads and helping farmers, I have adopted a village in Thiruvarur district during the Gaja cyclone and provided relief items. I offer free education at my college to students of Poolambadi Government High School who get the first three ranks in Class XII public examination,” Kumar added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakadeesh Kumar Perambalur students covid kits
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp