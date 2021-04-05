RYA Elite Cosmo Club welcomes new president Punit Bhandari

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rajasthan Youth Association (RYA) Elite Cosmo Club celebrated the installation ceremony of their new president, Punit Bhandari, on Sunday. The social club began operating in 2014. Through their equipment bank part of the RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation, the club lends equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers and oxygen concentrators to those in need.

“We have seen our association go from strength to strength in the past few years. I am elated to be the new president. With a talented team in place, we will ensure we reach greater heights in the future,” said the new president, Punit Bhandari.

He further added that more social activities will be taken up. “We have helped more than 5,000 people and have also been doing fundraiser through concerts and events. This year, we aim to organise bigger events,” he said.

The event was graced by socialites and celebrities including actors Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and Akshara Haasan. The other members of the club include Vikash Kothari as secretary, Dinesh Darda as vice president, Vinesh Sanklecha as joint secretary, Ashok Khabiya as treasurer and Dilip Chandan as managing trustee.