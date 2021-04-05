STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

RYA Elite Cosmo Club welcomes new president Punit Bhandari

The Rajasthan Youth Association (RYA) Elite Cosmo Club celebrated the installation ceremony of their new president, Punit Bhandari, on Sunday.

Published: 05th April 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Akshara Haasan and other dignitaries at the installation ceremony organised by the Rajasthan Youth Association on Sunday

Actor Akshara Haasan and other dignitaries at the installation ceremony organised by the Rajasthan Youth Association on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Rajasthan Youth Association (RYA) Elite Cosmo Club celebrated the installation ceremony of their new president, Punit Bhandari, on Sunday. The social club began operating in 2014. Through their equipment bank part of the RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation, the club lends equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers and oxygen concentrators to those in need.

“We have seen our association go from strength to strength in the past few years. I am elated to be the new president. With a talented team in place, we will ensure we reach greater heights in the future,” said the new president, Punit Bhandari.

He further added that more social activities will be taken up. “We have helped more than 5,000 people and have also been doing fundraiser through concerts and events. This year, we aim to organise bigger events,” he said.

The event was graced by socialites and celebrities including actors Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and Akshara Haasan. The other members of the club include Vikash Kothari as secretary, Dinesh Darda as vice president,  Vinesh Sanklecha as joint secretary, Ashok Khabiya as treasurer and Dilip Chandan as managing trustee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Youth Association
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp