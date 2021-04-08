SP Velumani booked for Model Code of Conduct breach

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Kuniyamuthur police on Wednesday registered a case against minister and Thondamuthur candidate SP Velumani on charges of violation of Model Code of Conduct by entering a polling booth at Kuniyamuthur sporting the AIADMK flag on his car.

He was booked under section 130 (2) of Representation of People Act. This is the second case against the minister in two days. On Monday, Selvapuram police registered a case against Velumani and three AIADMK functionaries for violating the model code.

According to complaint by Chief Officer of Static Surveillance Team P Mahesh, the minister along with 200 cadre of the party assembled unlawfully at AIADMK party at Selvapuram. On the complaint, Selvapuram police booked under section 126 (2) of the Representation of People Act and section 269, 143 of IPC.